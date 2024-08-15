Gold rates dip by Rs 300 to Rs 257,400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 257,400 against it sale at 257,700 on the last trading day in the local market. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs256 to Rs.220,680 from Rs.220,936, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs202,290 from Rs202,525, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively. Prices of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,454 as compared to the previous day rates of $2,458, the Association reported.