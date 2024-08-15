Five key talking points as La Liga kicks off

With the 2024/25 La Liga season kicking off on Thursday AFP Sport looks at five key talking points ahead of the campaign.

Mbappe impact on Bellingham: England international Jude Bellingham took Spain by storm in his first year at Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos win the title and the Champions League.

Playing in an advanced role the midfielder netted 19 top flight goals, but the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappe could change the picture for Bellingham.

With Vinicius Junior and Mbappe set to form a deadly tandem in attack, Bellingham might be tasked with more defensive duties than at times last season, more similar to how he operated at Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti must work quickly to find the best system for his galaxy of attacking stars to function.

Fading Lewandowski: Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski excelled in his first campaign at Barcelona with 33 goals across all competitions, winning La Liga with the Catalans, and last season he managed 26 as Barcelona finished empty-handed.

Despite still achieving a respectable total, Lewandowski’s performance level was significantly diminished for much of the season.

The Polish striker turns 36 later in August and many Barcelona fans are concerned the veteran will not provide the verve they need to compete with Real Madrid for the Spanish title or against Europe’s elite in the Champions League.

Simeone’s revamp: After finishing fourth in a poor season last year Atletico Madrid have splashed the cash on several reinforcements this summer in an attempted rebuild.

Diego Simeone landed Argentine compatriot Julian Alvarez from Manchester City for a sizeable fee which could reportedly reach 85 million euros ($94 million), having already brought in striker Alexander Sorloth from Villarreal.

Atletico also signed Euro 2024 winner Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad to bolster a back line which has not been able to live up to the club’s miserly defensive reputation.

Alvaro Morata, Saul Niguez, Memphis Depay and Stefan Savic among others have departed with the Rojiblancos sporting a new look for the season ahead.

Can Girona build?: Last season’s surprise package Girona ran Real Madrid close at the top of the table for months before settling into a third-place finish.

Michel Sanchez’s team have lost sparkling winger Savinho and key striker Artem Dovbyk but will be hopeful of continuing to build on their remarkable achievements in what will be their fifth season in their history in La Liga.

Taking part in the Champions League provides both an opportunity and a challenge to the Catalans, who will have to juggle resources in a way they were not forced to last season.

Bryan Gil has arrived from Tottenham on loan, Oriol Romeu is back after an ill-fated spell at Barcelona, and Donny van de Beek has come in from the cold of Manchester United.

Basque sides bolstered: Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad were in danger of losing star players this summer but for now it appears they will be able to keep two of their prize assets.

Spain star Nico Williams has been handed the number 10 shirt at Athletic and despite links with Barcelona and other sides, appears content to stay with the Copa del Rey winners for at least one more season.

Likewise La Real are set to keep pivotal midfielder Martin Zubimendi who rejected a move to Liverpool according to reports.

The Basque rivals will be hoping to break into the top four after Athletic finished fifth and Real Sociedad sixth last season.