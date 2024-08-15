Robertson demands ‘redemption’ from All Blacks pack against Pumas

Head coach Scott Robertson on Thursday handed his All Blacks forwards a chance for “redemption” after revamping his backline but leaving the pack nearly untouched for the second Rugby Championship Test against Argentina. Robertson announced four starting changes for Saturday’s match in Auckland, following last weekend’s shock 38-30 loss to the Pumas in Wellington, with ex-captain Sam Cane also included on the bench.

Three of the changes are in the outside backs, with Robertson making just one switch among the forwards as Tamaiti Williams replaced neck-injury victim Ethan de Groot. “I think every All Black forward pack, after a result like that, it’s a chance for a bit of redemption. And, you know, they’ve owned it,” Robertson told reporters.

Prolific try-scorer Will Jordan replaces Sevu Reece on the right wing in his first Test start since last year’s World Cup, having undergone shoulder surgery. Caleb Clarke takes over on the left wing from Auckland Blues teammate Mark Tele’a. Experienced Blues centre Rieko Ioane is being recalled in place of Anton Lienert-Brown.