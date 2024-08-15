‘Mazaq Raat’ Season 2 completes one year with host Imran Ashraf

Entertainment programme ‘Mazaq Raat Season II’ marked the completion of its first year with host Imran Ashraf on August 14 (Wednesday).

‘Mazaq Raat Season II’ with host Imran Ashraf started on August 14, 2023, and smashed all previous record of popularity and became the most viewed show of Pakistan.

The show’s viewership is not restricted to Pakistan only, but it has fans and viewers worldwide.

On the first anniversary of the show, the programme’s fans exchanged congratulations with the team of ‘Mazaq Raat’ and their congratulation messages were also displayed at the screens of New York Times Square, showing its eminence beyond borders.

The show is released three days in a week. With the remarkable performance of the host and his dedicated team members, ‘Mazaq Raat’ hit unprecedented stardom.

The programme invites top-notch showbiz stars and their joyful discussion and opinions on multiple topics amuse the audience.

On the completion of one year of the programme, its viewers and fans have heaped praises and admirations on Imran Ashraf and his colleagues.