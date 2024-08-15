KP CM inaugurates solar scheme design, online application

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Thursday inaugurated model design of solar scheme and online application.

The Chief Minister announced to increase number of poor beneficiaries families from one lakh to 130,000, says a statement.

The Chief Minister announced to give solar system to separate 30,000 poor families of merged tribal districts.

Preference would be given to areas with high line losses feeders and hot regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The solar system would be given under a package including solar panels, wiring and panel stands.