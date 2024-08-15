PCB & IBCC unite for Cricket

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IBCC and PCB, Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has organized a consultation workshop here to discuss how to promote domestic cricket in schools and colleges level.

The workshop was attended by representatives from educational boards, focused on addressing the challenges faced by students, such as physical fitness, financial limitations, and access to proper facilities.

As a result, inter-school and inter-college cricket tournament is set to start in October 2024.

The winners of the tournament will compete in inter-provincial and national levels and the winner will have a chance to represent Pakistan internationally.

The collaboration will ensure that students receive athletic training, physical fitness sessions, and access to well-maintained cricket grounds.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will provide technical support, while educational boards will help identify young talent.

Executive Director IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah said, “This partnership is a huge step forward in supporting our youth. We are excited to see how this will help our players, both on and off the field.”

Director PCB Abdullah Niazi said, “We are committed to finding and developing the next generation of cricket stars. With this initiative, we are laying the groundwork for a stronger future for Pakistan cricket.”

As the tournament begins this October, we invite everyone to support these young cricketers, who could one day represent Pakistan on international level.