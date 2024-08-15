DC Panjgur martyred by banned Baloch outfit: CM Bugti

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, said on Thursday that intelligence information and evidence indicate that the Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur, Zakir Baloch, was martyred by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

He emphasized that there is no sympathy for those who receive funds from the Indian agency RAW to kill innocent people.

The family of the martyred Zakir Baloch will not be left alone, with the Balochistan government providing a job to his widow according to her qualifications and covering the education expenses of his children.

While addressing a press conference at CM Secretariat, he condemned the killing of a woman with a hand grenade on August 13, questioning how such an act aligns with Baloch traditions.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan stressed that the youth must be made aware that those who commit such acts are enemies of the country and are funded by RAW.

He warned that the government’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness and that strong action will be taken against those who challenge state authority.

Denouncing the killing of DC and a woman, he stated that such actions are against Baloch traditions and that the government will not tolerate any acts against the state. The CM further mentioned that the government has intelligence reports and evidence that the banned BLA was involved in the incident, which was similar to an earlier incident in Nushki.

He reiterated that the government will ensure that the children of laborers will receive an education and that the martyred Zakir Ali Baloch’s children will be taken care of by the Balochistan government. His widow will be given a government job according to her qualifications, and the government will bear the expenses of their children’s education.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti also announced the establishment of 21 centers in Balochistan on Independence Day and thanked Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and other members of parliament for their support. He also discussed the West Management Project in Quetta, which was inaugurated without any cost to the government. Bugti mentioned that the crisis related to passports in Chaman was resolved through negotiations, with the government now providing passports to the people of Chaman at the state’s expense.

CM Bugti stressed that the government’s focus is on providing education and business opportunities to the youth, particularly the children of laborers, who will be sent to Islamabad for 16 years of education, after which they will serve in various fields. He emphasized that the child of a laborer will receive an education and contribute to the development of Pakistan and Balochistan.

He announced that the Government College in Hoshab will be named after the martyred Zakir Ali Baloch. The Balochistan government values its martyrs and will not abandon their families; a systematic approach will be taken to care for them. It is our duty to support the families of these martyrs. He mentioned that the Balochistan government is working on a reform agenda that will soon lead to significant breakthroughs, including the improvement of outdated laws. The government plans to equip 30,000 youth in Balochistan with skills and send them abroad so they can contribute to their families, province, and country.

The Chief Minister addressed the issue of unemployment in Balochistan, stating that to control this growing problem, the government will provide business opportunities and employment abroad for the youth.

Opportunities will also be provided to students who topped their districts. The impact of these changes will soon be visible. He appealed to the public not to be part of conspiracies, as some youth are being pushed into a situation where hope and light are scarce, while those leading them are living luxurious lives elsewhere.

Bugti also mentioned that three agreements were made with the Baloch Solidarity Committee, but all were broken by the committee. Despite this, the government has shown restraint.

He reiterated that while the government is open to negotiations, it will not compromise on the state’s authority. There will be no sympathy for those involved in terrorism, and despite offers, those who challenge the state’s authority and kill workers and ordinary people will be dealt with harshly.

Responding to questions, Bugti stated that children of workers registered with the Workers Welfare Board will be provided with education. The government is determined to eliminate nepotism.

Bugti emphasized that the government’s desire is to manage borders, which is their constitutional right. However, if there are issues, the government is open to dialogue.

He reiterated that the people of Chaman are their own, and they are willing to talk to them. Nine crore rupees have already been allocated for passports for the people of Chaman, and the government will continue to serve the public. He deplored that the entire Balochistan knows that money was given for positions at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, and the officers appointed at the divisional level are known for their integrity. However, only those who meet the merit criteria will be hired. Recruitment for these positions will be based on merit, CM Bugti vowed.