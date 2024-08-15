Anti-India protest held by Kashmiri diaspora

Belgium-based Kashmiri Council Europe (KC-EU) on Thursday staged a massive protest demonstration to mark the ‘Black Day’ in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels, the European Headquarters and capital city of Belgium.

It may be mentioned here that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world observe the Indian Independence Day as ‘Black Day’ on Aug 15 every year. “Besides Kashmiris based in Europe including Belgium, a number of representatives of political and social organizations and other sympathizers of the Kashmiris attended the protest gathering in Brussels”, said a message received here .

Holding placards and banners, the participants of the protest gathering chanted slogans against the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. They also raised their vice in favour of oppressed Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination, it said.

On the occasion of the protest, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed said, purpose of our protest was to raise our voice against Indian brutalities on Kashmiris. According to him, India is involved in the extreme atrocities against Kashmiris in held Kashmir.

Indian state terrorism against the people of Occupied Kashmir has been increased over the past few years and due to this, the oppressed Kashmiris are suffering from various problems and important political leaders and human rights activists are detained and imprisoned in the Indian jails. India is committing genocide of Kashmiris on a large scale and trying to erase the identity of Kashmiris by changing the population ratio in the occupied Kashmir valley. Ali Raza Syed determined that the peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir would be continued. He called for immediate international attention on the existing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. He urged the international community to play its role to stop Indian state terrorism and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.