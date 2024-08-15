Funeral prayers held for martyred security personnel

The funeral prayers were offered for security forces soldiers who were martyred by Khwarij firing in South Waziristan district.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Department of Pakistan Army, officers, soldiers, relatives of the martyrs, and local elders attended the funeral prayer and burial of Havaldar Nisar Hussain Shaheed, Naik Rashid Gul Shaheed, Naik Irfanullah Khan Shaheed and Sepoy Usman Rafaqat Shaheed.

The ISPR stated that the martyrs have been laid to rest in their native areas with full military honours.

According to the ISPR, the armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the motherland at any cost.

It is pertinent to note that on August 13, soldiers of the security forces were martyred in a fierce exchange of fire between security forces and Khawarij in the South Waziristan district.