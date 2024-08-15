FO restricts visas for parliament staff

The Foreign Office has introduced stricter guidelines on the issuance of visa notes and note verbales for the Senate and National Assembly Secretariats after the growing trend of Parliament employees and officers seeking political asylum abroad. Following the approval of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office immediately implemented these new guidelines. Foreign Secretary Cyrus Sajjad Qazi communicated the changes through an official letter addressed to the Secretaries of the Senate and National Assembly, outlining the revised procedures. The letter specifies that the facility of issuing note verbales for private visits to holders of diplomatic and official passports has been discontinued. Additionally, the issuance of letters of introduction for visa purposes to the families of officers from the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats has been banned. For private passport holders accompanying members of Parliament on official and private visits, a new requirement mandates an affidavit to ensure that the visa-seeking individual will not seek asylum in the destination country. Furthermore, an undertaking must be provided, confirming that the Foreign Office’s introduction letter will not be misused.