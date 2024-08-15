RUDA Celebrates Independence Day with Unity and Patriotism



Lahore – Aug 14, 2024: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) held a simple yet impressive, Independence Day ceremony, showcasing unwavering patriotism and dedication to the development and progress of our great nation. The event was attended by RUDA’s esteemed COO Mansoor Janjua, HODs and their entire workforce, as they came together to commemorate this auspicious occasion.

The ceremony, held at RUDA headquarters, resonated with the spirit of freedom, unity, and a shared commitment to the growth and prosperity of our beloved country. It provided a unique platform for employees to express their love for the nation while reaffirming their dedication to the Authority’s mission of building sustainable urban environment that enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

COO Mansoor Janjua, delivered an impassioned address, highlighting the significance of Independence Day, and the crucial role each employee plays in the ongoing development and progress of our nation. He further emphasized the importance of collective effort, teamwork, and innovative thinking in driving both RUDA’s success and contributing to the nation’s growth.

“As we celebrate Independence Day, we are reminded of the immense potential and responsibility we bear as citizens and as a development authority,” said Mansoor Janjua.

Ravi Urban Development Authority’s Independence Day ceremony embodies the spirit of patriotism and progress. Through their dedication, innovation, and shared vision, RUDA continues to be at the forefront of shaping a brighter future for our nation. It is pertinent to add that to commemorate Independence Day, Ravi Urban Authority has also launched a heartwarming documentary, “Azadi Ka Dariya”.