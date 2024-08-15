US vows to deepen partnership with Pakistan in years ahead

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended felicitations to the people of Pakistan on country’s Independence Day on Wednesday.

In a statement, Secretary Blinken stated that for the past 77 years, the ties between the peoples of the two countries had served as the foundation of their bilateral relationship. “In the year ahead, we will deepen the US-Pakistan partnership and expand our people-to-people ties to build a more prosperous future for both our nations,” he added. “We look forward to continuing a partnership that makes both countries more secure, as we strengthen our shared commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law,” he said and added “I wish all those celebrating today – in Pakistan, the United States, and across the world – a joyous Independence Day.”