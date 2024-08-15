Gaza truce talks to be held in Doha today

Gaza ceasefire talks will be held in the Qatari capital on Thursday, two sources close to the negotiations said, while it remains unclear if Palestinian movement Hamas will participate.

Qatar has been engaged in behind-the-scenes efforts, with support from Egypt and the United States, to reach a deal for a Gaza truce and hostage-prisoner exchange after more than 10 months of war. A source close to Hamas and a second source close to the talks confirmed Thursday’s meeting in Doha. CIA director William Burns was also scheduled to travel to Doha for talks, according to a US source familiar with the meeting.

The US State Department has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had confirmed Israel’s participation. “Our Qatari partners have assured us that they are working to ensure that there is Hamas representation as well,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. The Israelis should “come to agree on a (deal) or not come at all”, said a source close to Hamas, without specifying if the Palestinian movement will take part in the talks.

Qatar, Egypt, and the United States last week called for the resumption of talks “to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay”.

A letter signed by Qatar’s emir and the presidents of the United States and Egypt said a framework agreement was “now on the table, with only the details of implementation” left to conclude. A prospective cessation of hostilities has centred around a phased deal beginning with an initial truce. Recent discussions have focused on a framework outlined by US President Joe Biden on May 31 which he said had been proposed by Israel. Ahead of Thursday’s ceasefire talks, a Hamas official said the movement was “continuing its consultations with the mediators”.

“Hamas really wants an end to the war and a ceasefire agreement on the basis of the (Biden) plan,” another Hamas official said. Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday detailed its conditions for a truce, including “a veto on certain prisoners” being released from its jails. So far, there has been only one, week-long truce in the Gaza fighting, in November, when dozens of hostages in Gaza were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.