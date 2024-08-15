Pakistan issues alert after surge in monkeypox cases globally

In response to the rising cases of Mpox globally, particularly in African countries, and the recent outbreak of the Zika virus in Pune, India, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has issued an alert to the Border Health Services, urging strict vigilance at all points of entry, National Institute of Health (NIH) officials said on Wednesday.

In an emergency meeting on Wednesday, the NCOC urged the Border Health Services to maintain strict vigilance at all points of entry. It also alerted all provincial health departments to remain vigilant and monitor potential outbreaks of vector-borne diseases like Zika, dengue, and chikungunya. These viruses, carried by mosquitoes present in Pakistan, pose a significant threat, especially during the ongoing monsoon season when accumulated rainwater creates ideal breeding conditions.

“An increase in Mpox cases has been observed in several countries, including those in Africa, while a rise in Zika virus cases has been reported in Pune, India. The NCOC is closely monitoring the situation and has advised the Border Health Services (BHS) to screen international travelers for Mpox and Zika virus at all airports and points of entry,” an NIH official told a media outlet.