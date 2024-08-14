England captain Stokes out of Sri Lanka series with torn hamstring

England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn hamstring and will miss the Test series against Sri Lanka, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Tuesday.

“England Men’s Test Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the rest of the summer after tearing his left hamstring while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday,” said an ECB statement.

The 33-year-old all-rounder will be replaced as Test skipper by vice-captain Ollie Pope, the ECB added.

The first Test against Sri Lanka begins on August 21 at Old Trafford.

“As a result of the scans conducted in Leeds on Tuesday, Stokes will miss England’s three-match Test series against Sri Lanka,” aid the ECB.

“The all-rounder is aiming to return for England’s winter Test tour of Pakistan, scheduled to start in early October.” No replacement player has been added to the England squad for the Sri Lanka series announced on August 4.