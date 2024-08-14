I would have liked to be born in a place where I’m not disrespected: Khalilur Rehman Qamar

Ace playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is heartbroken over failure to get support from those he was expecting after the honey trap incident and asking himself if he leave the country.

In an interview, he discussed his kidnapping ordeal and how it has led him to consider desperate measures.

He revealed that the experience has led him to consider something he never imagined – leaving Pakistan for good.

Khalil said: “I have begun to question the soil I have loved with all my heart; should I even keep staying here?

“Such thoughts never came into my mind before.”

He also expressed disappointment over the lack of support from his peers in the entertainment industry. He noted that those he once considered friends have remained silent during this challenging time. He revealed: “I have no friends. It was a lie that they were my friends.

“I did not even admit this before that they are. But now they have proved that they aren’t.”

Reflecting on his feelings about Pakistan, Khalil admitted that if given the chance, he might choose not to be born here.

He stated: “I would prefer being born in a place where people don’t disrespect me like this.”