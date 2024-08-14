Flag hoisting ceremony held at Governor House to celebrate I Day

A dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Governor’s House in Peshawar on Wednesday on the occasion of Independence Day.

The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, conducted the flag hoisting ceremony.?

The event saw the special participation of Consul Generals from the United States of America, Iran, and Afghanistan.?

Provincial Assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi, along with the staff of the Governor’s House and other distinguished guests, also attended the ceremony.?

During the ceremony, the Consul Generals from the three countries joined Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and other attendees in chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long live Pakistan).?

Following the flag hoisting, special prayers were offered for the country’s development and prosperity.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on Pakistan’s Independence Day.?

He paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, police, and Army Public School, expressing his gratitude.

Kundi emphasized the need for peace, prosperity, and development in the province and called for collective efforts to honor the sacrifices that led to the country’s independence.

In his message on Independence Day, Governor Kundi congratulated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged districts.?

He highlighted that the free nation is a result of the great sacrifices and sustained struggle of our ancestors. Kundi reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the country along the path of development in line with the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He stressed that the principles of unity, faith, and discipline are essential for securing Pakistan’s rightful place among the nations.

As a nation, Kundi pledged to fulfill the dreams of Pakistan’s founder and work towards building a prosperous, peaceful, and stable Pakistan.

He underscored the significance of the green and white flag as a symbol of the country’s identity and independence.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also urged overcoming challenges and uniting as a nation to protect the country’s ideological and geographical integrity, vowing to make any necessary sacrifices for the homeland.

KP CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that nations progress based on unity and agreement.

Speaking at the Independence Day ceremony here, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur extended his congratulations to all Pakistanis on the occasion of Independence Day.

He highlighted that the dream of Pakistan’s existence was envisioned by Allama Iqbal, and our ancestors made sacrifices for it.

He emphasised that nations advanced on the foundation of unity and agreement.

“We come to power through the votes of the people, and we must spend public money on the people. We must work together to serve the country and use public funds for the benefit of the people,” Gandapur said.

He particularly expressed high hopes from the youth, urging them to lead the country forward. Ali Amin Gandapur also noted the need to fulfil responsibilities to provide the best facilities to the public.

He urged the youth to work honestly, pointing out that dishonesty and corruption were prevalent in society.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded by affirming that Pakistanis were a great nation, and they must play their respective roles to collectively make Pakistan a great country.