PR honors 77 years of independence with special services”

In line with nationwide festivities, Pakistan Railways organized a special celebration on the occasion of the country’s 77th Independence Day. The main ceremony took place on Wednesday morning within the premises of the Railways headquarters, reflecting the patriotic spirit seen across the country.

The event was led by Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch, who hoisted the national flag, marking the start of the celebrations. Senior officials, including principal and deputy principal officers, were in attendance, demonstrating their commitment to the nation and the department.

As part of the green initiative, CEO Aamir Ali Baloch also planted a tree within the headquarters’ premises, symbolizing growth and a greener future for Pakistan. Prayers were then offered, seeking the progress and prosperity of the Railway Department and the overall security of the nation.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the Railway Police Band performed a series of national tunes, showcasing their musical prowess and dedication to the country’s heritage.

Following the ceremony, the CEO conducted an inspection of the headquarters’ control office, where he reviewed the schedule of train arrivals and departures, ensuring the smooth functioning of services during this significant day.