Patriotic display: 1,200 students form massive human flag in Pakpattan

In a remarkable display of patriotism, 1,200 students from the Government High School in Pakpattan united to form an enormous human flag, spanning an impressive 9,600 square feet. The event, organized as part of the Independence Day celebrations, was attended by key figures, including MPA Chaudhry Javed Ahmed and MPA Motiya Masood Khalid. Dressed in traditional Pakistani attire, the students stood together to create the giant flag, showcasing their unwavering commitment and love for their country. “This display of unity and patriotism is exactly what Pakistan needs at this time,” said Deputy Commissioner Sadia Meher, who expressed her pride in the students’ remarkable performance. She acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the education department officials, teachers, and particularly Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, who provided training and guidance to ensure the flag was formed correctly.