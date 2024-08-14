Pak missions celebrate 77th Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan’s missions across the globe on Wednesday celebrated the 78th Independence Day with various colorful events to mark the significance of the historic day.

Embassies, Consulate Generals and High Commissions in different countries held flag hoisting ceremonies in which messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out. The Pakistani diaspora participated in large numbers to express their patriotism and binding affection with the motherland.

Pakistan High Commission, London celebrated 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Wednesday.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Dr. Mohammad Faisal hoisted Pakistan flag to the tune of National Anthem.

The special ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, and reading out of messages of the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.

In his address on the occasion, High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal paid homage to the founding fathers who struggled and sacrificed for a homeland, where the Muslims of the sub-continent could live with dignity and pride, a press release said.

He paid tributes to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his selfless struggle for Pakistan and reaffirmed resolve to realizing Allama Iqbal’s vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

The High Commissioner also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support at all fora for the Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren who are striving for their right to self-determination.

During the ceremony, the High Commissioner, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, conferred civil awards upon Asif Rangoonwala (Business / Social Work), Dr. Javaid Ahmed Sheikh (Philanthropy), Prof. Mohammad Amjad Shad (Neurosurgery) and Khalid Mehmood MP (Politics / Services to Pakistan).

The event was attended by UK parliamentarians, diplomats, members of the Pakistani community, media personnel, and the officials of Pakistan High Commission with families.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House, Singapore on Wednesday to commemorate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Pakistan High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq hoisted the flag to the tune of the national Anthem, followed by the messages of the President and the Prime Minister, read out by Press Counsellor Athar Zeb Abbasi and Deputy High Commissioner Salman Mahmood respectively.

In her remarks, the High Commissioner honoured the leaders of Pakistan movement for their tireless struggle and sacrifices to get a separate homeland for Muslims of Indo-Pakistan where they could live in dignity according to the principles of Islam, a press release said.

She underscored that despite many internal and external challenges facing the new-born country, the leadership and people of Pakistan remained steadfast and laid the foundation of a strong, prosperous, and progressive country.

Referring to the current economic challenges, she expressed confidence in the resilience of Pakistani people under duress and said that the country would soon get back on the path of prosperity and progress.

She also paid tribute to the longstanding valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

The participants observed two minutes’ silence to honour the revolutionaries of Pakistan’s freedom movement and to reiterate our moral, political and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brethren.

The High Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistani community in Sri Lanka celebrated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional fervour and resolve to make Pakistan a strong, dynamic progressive tolerant and democratic Islamic welfare state.

Pakistan High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Major General (Retd) Faheem-Ul-Aziz HI (M) hoisted the national flag of Pakistan in an impressive ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

The special messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out for the audience.

In his speech, High Commissioner Major General (Retd) Faheem-Ul-Aziz HI (M) highlighted the importance of the day and emphasized the significance of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and poet-philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who envisioned Pakistan as a peaceful and prosperous nation.

The event was attended by a large number of participants including Pakistani diaspora, officials and families of the High Commission, local dignitaries, journalists and friends of Pakistan.

To celebrate the 78th Independence Day, the Embassy of Pakistan in Bishkek organized a flag hoisting ceremony in the Chancery which was attended by members of Pakistani community in Kyrgyzstan including Pakistani students, faculty members of Kyrgyz medical universities, business community, members of civil society and media.

Ambassador Hasan Zaigham, in his remarks, gave a brief overview of the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to help Pakistani community in Kyrgyzstan. He thanked the Kyrgyz authorities for taking important steps to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of medical education including the offer of internships to Pakistani medical graduates in Kyrgyz post-graduate medical institutions.

It was underlined that bilateral trade has shown impressive growth of 70 percent between 2022 and 2023 and the two sides were committed to further enhancing bilateral trade through exchange of trade delegations, participation in trade fairs and investments. The ceremony concluded with cutting of traditional cake and a cultural performance.

To mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag hosting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan Seoul. Ambassador of Pakistan Nabeel Munir congratulated the community on this auspicious occasion and called for unity and solidarity in pursuit of the common goal of development and prosperity of the nation.

Recalling the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians, he expressed solidarity with them, and prayed for early end to their suffering. The event was attended by members of the Pakistani community living all over the country, many of whom especially travelled to Seoul to take part in it, a press statement said.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo organized an event to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan. A large number of community members, including women, children and the elderly joined the event to celebrate Youm-i-Azaadi with patriotic zeal and fervour.

The event started with flag hoisting by Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar.

A flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and enthusiasm.

A large number of Pakistani community members along with their families attended the event.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi congratulated the community members on the Independence Day and highlighted the need of unity, faith and discipline in pursuing collective efforts towards Pakistan’s socioeconomic progress; and prayed for the beloved country’s peace and prosperity.

He urged the community members to continuously play their constructive role in the socioeconomic development of Pakistan.

Ambassador Tirmizi also planted a tree on the occasion and inaugurated the newly renovated Consular Hall of the Embassy.

During the ceremony, school children also performed on Pakistan’s national songs.

On the national occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, a graceful flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah. Consul General Khalid Majid led the ceremony and joined by Pakistani community with great pride and honour as he raised the National Flag, accompanied by the uplifting spirits of the national anthem. According to a press release, students from Pakistani School delivered patriotic speeches portraying Pakistan’s vibrant history, cultural heritage and remarkable accomplishments Consul General Khalid Majid, in his remarks, highlighted the significance of the day and paid tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan and highlighting the country’s achievements in various fields.

The ceremony concluded on a joyous note, with a cake-cutting ceremony, gifts distribution among children. Special prayers were offered for the prosperity and well-being of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia.

Participants made special supplications for Kashmir and Palestinian brethren, who continued to face atrocities in their freedom struggle against occupant forces.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Mexico hosted a joyous celebration on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The event drew around 70-80 leading Pakistani community members living in Mexico, as well as distinguished guests from the local foreign office and Mexican business circle, a press statement said.

The day’s festivities began with a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony, during which the national anthem of Pakistan was played.

Ambassador of Pakistan, who reflected on the historical significance of Independence Day, discussed the challenges facing the country, and emphasized the achievements Pakistan has made over the years.

The ambassador called for collective efforts, both within Pakistan and among the diaspora, to overcome these challenges and build a prosperous future.

The celebration also featured a series of videos showcasing Pakistan’s rich history, natural beauty, and current progress in various sectors.

These visual presentations were particularly impactful for the Mexican dignitaries, who gained a greater appreciation for Pakistan’s cultural and historical heritage and exhibited the deep interest.

The event concluded with a joyful cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the unity and shared pride of the Pakistani community in Mexico.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The event was attended by many Pakistani community members and their families.

Welcoming the guests, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General congratulated Pakistani community living in UAE on the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan. “Pakistan appeared on world map as the largest Muslim state on 14th August 1947 under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Our forefathers rendered countless sacrifices for the creation of an independent state where we can live with freedom, dignity, and self-respect,” a press release quoted the Consul General as saying.

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad hoisted national flag to the tune of the national anthem at the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris and welcomed distinguished members of the community and French friends including large number of children.

The Ambassador noted that 14th August was truly auspicious as it brought together the entire nation – in celebration, in paying homage to the Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders of the freedom movement, in remembrance of the supreme sacrifices of their forefathers, in honoring their heroes and drawing inspiration from the glorious past and the tremendous achievements over the decades.

Congratulating all on the Independence Day, the ambassador emphasized upon the need to draw guidance from the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah when he said “If we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, especially of the masses and the poor”. All segments of the society in particular women and youth had an important role to play in national development, he said, stressing upon the value of collective and individual responsibility in upholding and promoting the image and prestige of Pakistan.

Ambassador Ahmad also highlighted the plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters, who had been struggling for decades against illegal occupation and oppression.

Pakistan reaffirmed its complete solidarity and full support for the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine for their freedom and right to self-determination, he added. Similar events were held in Pak embassies in Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Consulate General Chicago, Oman and other cities. Ambassador of Pakistan in Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin congratulated the Pakistani community and highlighted the significance of the day.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Cambodia organized a Badminton Tournament as part of Independence Day celebrations, with VATH CHAMROEN, Sec. of State, MOEYS, as the chief guest at the event.

Consul General in Chicago Tariq Karim participated in the event and led the Pakistan Independence Day celebrations/parade on Devon Ave.

The Embassy of Pakistan, Budapest organized an event to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. Pakistani Community members attended the event. Ambassador Asif Hussain Memon hoisted the Pakistani flag and national anthem was played. The Deputy Head of Mission read out the messages of the President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister of Pakistan. Flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tashkent on 14 August 2024 to mark the Independence Day. Ambassador of Pakistan to Uzbekistan Ahmed Farooq hoisted the national flag on the tune of national anthem. In his remarks, Ahmed Farooq paid rich tribute to the vision of the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services coupled with the sacrifices of the Muslims of Sub-continent led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia.

Highlighting the historic significance of the Day, the Ambassador urged the community to play its constructive role in carrying forward the spirit of independence in the creation of a just and equitable Pakistani society.

He also highlighted the unlawful occupation of Jammu & Kashmir by India, and reiterated Pakistans political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

An official ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan was held at Pakistan House Tehran, today. Members of Pakistani community in Iran and officials of the Embassy, attended the ceremony.

The ceremony commenced with the playing of national anthem and hoisting of the national flag by Charge d’ Affaires Ahmad Shami.

Charge d’ Affaires Ahmad Shami paid rich tributes to the founding fathers of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders who led the Pakistan movement and offered sacrifices for the creation of an independent Muslim state.

While congratulating the Pakistani diaspora on Pakistan’s Independence Day, charge d’ Affaires urged them to serve the country with dedication. Pakistan has faced multiple challenges, since Independence but by the grace of Almighty Allah and with the dedication and hard work of our citizens, the nation has continued its forward march as a modern and progressive state.