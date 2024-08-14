Theory of disgruntled individuals holds no significance: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday asserted that there was no place for violence in the country, nor does the theory of disgruntled individuals hold any significance.

“Pakistan will become the fortress of Islamic nations so that every individual can lead a peaceful and prosperous life.”

He made these remarks while addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony at the lawn of the Balochistan Assembly in connection with the country’s 77th Independence Day.

The event was attended by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, provincial ministers, advisors, parliamentary secretaries, Chief Secretary Balochistan, IG Police Balochistan were prominent among others.

As per tradition across the country, the Deputy Prime Minister performed the flag-hoisting ceremony in Quetta at the designated time.

In his address, Ishaq Dar extended heartfelt congratulations on Independence Day to the people of Balochistan and Pakistan on behalf of himself, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Asif Ali Zardari.

He urged everyone to come together in unity to elevate Pakistan to the level envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“The people of this country possess great spirit; unfortunately, he deplored when Pakistan was on the path to progress, it was brought down,” he noted.

In 2017, Pakistan had become the world’s 24th largest economy, gaining global recognition. Pakistan’s stock exchange had become the number one in South Asia and the fifth globally.

However, he stated that he does not wish to dwell on the past and congratulate the government of Balochistan for organizing excellent Independence Day celebrations, which, he said, inspire enthusiasm among the youth.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled, “Pakistan is a country blessed by Allah with countless resources. People talk about Pakistan having a debt of $130 billion, but I say that Allah has endowed Pakistan with over $10 trillion worth of minerals.”

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto initiated the work to make Pakistan a nuclear power, and Allah granted Nawaz Sharif the honor of making Pakistan a nuclear power.

“Now, Pakistan needs to become an economic power alongside its nuclear status for this,” he said.

“We need unity and cohesion to achieve what Allah has destined for us,” he added.

Endorsing the statement of the Chief Minister Balochistan, he acknowledged that Balochistan was left behind in development, and now we must work for its progress. Recalling the vision of the incumbent government, the Deputy Prime Minister vowed to continue Pakistan’s journey towards inclusion in the G20.

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday inaugurated 21 new NADRA registration centers and six new mobile registration vehicles in Balochistan during a ceremony held at CM Secretariat here.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, assembly members, NADRA officials, were also present. Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction with the provision of new NADRA registration centers and MRVs in the province. He instructed federal institutions to fully cooperate with the provincial government in providing services to the remote areas of Balochistan.