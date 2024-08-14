Sindh CM Murad calls for unity

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the nation to remain united and resilient in the face of current challenges, emphasizing the need to counter divisive forces that are spreading hatred in society.

Speaking at the Mazar-e-Quaid on Wednesday, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to steer the country out of its crisis. During the media briefing, Shah congratulated the nation on the upcoming Independence Day, acknowledging the resilience of Pakistan’s youth and citizens. He cited the response to the 2022 floods as evidence of the province’s determination, noting that despite expectations of prolonged flooding, the people quickly drained the water, prepared their lands, and cultivated wheat.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s history, Shah expressed confidence that the nation would overcome its current challenges, just as it has in the past. He stressed the importance of unity in achieving economic growth, development, and improvements in education and healthcare. Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and police and urged citizens to contribute to the nation’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He vowed to uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Polio Campaign

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched a crucial 10-day polio eradication campaign aimed at immunising over 1.1 million children under five in 85 union councils of the city. He said 1,037,000 children, ages four months to five years, would receive fractional inactivated polio vaccine (f-IPV) injections.

In the campaign, we will use innovative, painless jet injectors to target high-risk areas in Karachi, where the polio virus still circulates. He was talking to the media, just after launching a 10-day vital anti-polio campaign, August 15-25, 2024, by administering polio drops to children at Khalid Jameel Dispensary, Garden East on Wednesday. Provincial Ministers Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, and Zulfiqar Shah were also present on the occasion.

Murad Ali Shah said that the anti-polio campaign launched in 85 union councils of Karachi city targeted over 1.1 million children under five to receive oral polio vaccine drops. He added that 1,037,000 children (ages four months to five years) would receive fractional inactivated polio vaccine (f-IPV) injections.

The Chief Minister stated that innovative and painless jet injector technology is being used to target high-risk areas in Karachi, where the polio virus is still circulating.

He added that the mission aims to stop the spread of the virus in the city and prevent its transmission to other parts of the province.

Talking about the current polio situation in Pakistan, Murad Ali Shah said that 14 new polio cases were reported in the country this year, including two in Sindh. “Each case represents a child affected by polio emphasize the life-changing impact,” he said.

Discussing progress and challenges, the CM said that a significant reduction in polio cases over the years has been achieved due to the efforts of health care workers, volunteers, and community support. However, the virus still exists emphasizing the need for continued vigilance, he said.

“Success depends on the participation and cooperation of everyone: parents, guardians, community leaders,” Murad Shah said and emphasized that every child in the community must be vaccinated.

Talking about Independence Day and commitment, the chief minister said that his government was celebrating their commitment to providing a polio-free future as they celebrated Independence Day.

“Let us pledge ourselves to protect children from polio and ensure no child is left behind,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah expressed deep gratitude to health care workers and volunteers, and all involved in the campaign.

He acknowledged their dedication as the backbone of the fight against polio.

Sindh Governor

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori visited the mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday morning and laid a wreath at the ‘Mazar’ and offered Fateha.

Governor also recorded his comments in the guest book.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and senior members of the provincial cabinet were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media at the shrine, Governor said “Today we pledge in front of Mazar-e-Quaid that we have to make more efforts to fulfill the purpose for which Pakistan was created. He said the spirit of the nation is still so high and today Olympian Arshad Nadeem will be with us at Governor House to celebrate Independence Day.”

Governor Tessori said, “Celebrating independence day together is a sign that we are not individuals but a nation.