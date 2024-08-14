KP I-Day festivities ignite wave of patriotism

The Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day was marked by unprecedented wave of patriotic fervor as celebrations lit up the nation with vibrant displays of national pride, impressive flags hoisting ceremonies and spectacular fireworks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Nowshera district, the joys festivities reached a crescendo with an exuberant display of national songs and pyrotechnics.

Ibrahim Khan, a student from a private school, was visibly elated after attending the Jashin e Azadi event last night at Nowshera. “The national songs and anthems besides the stunning fireworks were truly impressive,” he shared, referring to the celebrations/firework held at the residence of PML-N KP Information Secretary Ikhtiar Wali where Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was the chief guest, adding a distinguished touch to the impressive event.

Dressed in traditional national attire, young Ibrahim, a second-grade student, joined in the celebrations with great enthusiasm and national pride. Accompanied by his father, he danced to the rhythms of drums and sang “Dil Dil Pakistan” as the skies above Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bathed in white and green, reflecting the colors of the Pakistani flag.

The streets and homes across the province were awash in the spirit of independence, with children and families participating in various festivities. Like other cities and towns of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Peshawar’s all bazaars including Qissa Khwani, Karimpura, Mohalla Jhangi, Meena, Hashtnagri, Liaquat, Faqirabad and others decorated with green and white colours of the national flags, looking festive.

Great enthusiasm is witnessed among youth, who bought national flags, banners, stickers, models of historical buildings and portraits of the heroes of the Independence Movement besides decorated their vehicles with green and white colours.

Balahisar Fort, Governor House, Peshawar Museum, Ghanta Ghar, University Peshawar, Civil Secretariat, Islamia College Peshawar, FC Headquarters, Peshawar Development Authority, State Life and Deans Trade Centre were artistically illuminated with colourful buntings, attracting people’s attention.

National flags were hoisting on all the government buildings in Peshawar where people are celebrating Independence Day in the most befitting manner.

Since my childhood, I regularly came with my father to paint my face with the national flag by an expert artist at Peshawar to look different on Independence Day,” said Samina Bibi, a resident of Wapda Town Nowshera who decorated her face and hands with green and white colours of Pakistani flag at Qissa Khwani Bazar.

Carrying plastic bag with plenty of national flags, stickers, models of Islamia College Peshawar and Minar-e-Pakistan, she was feeling happy after purchasing 400 badges, stickers and posters for brothers, sisters, relatives and school fellows to celebrate the day with great pomp and show.

Wearing a green and white shirt with green badges, Samina said Independence Day enhances the spirit of patriotism, and that she came here with her family to see the flag hoisting ceremony at Peshawar amid the national anthem by police bands.

Asad Khan, a vendor shopkeeper of Pabbi selling decorative items for children including green toys, pressures horns, hats, masks, spectacles, bangles, flags, badges and models of historical buildings of Pakistan Movement at Mohalla Jhangi near Qissa Khwani told APP that he rushed to Peshawar after seeing the overwhelming response of youth and children in the decorative items and Jashin e Azadi stuff on TV.

The energetic shopkeeper who sold out all stock ahead of Independence Day said that his father has brought more stock this morning from Lahore to earn maximum profit here, adding last year he had earned Rs155,000 against Rs220,000 so far during this Jashan-e-Azadi.

The printers, advertisers and graphic designers also made substantial economic gains after completion of printing orders of national flags, posters, advertisements, graphics designing, promotional cards, stickers, badges, billboards, panaflex and souvenirs from government departments, private organizations, educational institutions and civil society.

The Peshawar based printers, publishers and graphic designers have made roaring business during last two weeks where Jashan-e-Azadi materials were being sold like a hot cake.