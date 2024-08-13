Punjab cabinet approves Roshan Gharana program

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired 13th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet to decide on important agenda items.

The Cabinet approved Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme, under which solar home solution will be provided to protected consumers up to 100 units across Punjab. The CM said in next two months, a huge project is being launched to give relief to public in electricity bills.

The Provincial Cabinet also approved model house of Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar project, under which Rs 15 lakh will be given for building house on a plot of up to 5 marlas in urban and 10 marlas in rural areas.

The CM directed the authorities concerned not to take monthly installments for at least first three months to facilitate borrowers under the scheme.

The Cabinet was apprised that electric buses will run in Punjab after Speedo buses. It approved a project to run electric buses in Lahore, 27 buses will reach by December. A model of electric bus was also presented to the cabinet.

The Cabinet gave approval to establish Punjab Grid Company for direct supply of electricity to industries. It also considered provision of affordable electricity to Industrial Park through direct transmission line from Bhiki, Balloki and Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park.

The Cabinet approved Amendment to Registration Act 1908 for Revenue Services to Overseas Pakistanis in 8 Countries.

The CM said that land registration and important documents services will be provided to overseas Pakistanis in 8 countries. She added revenue services will be provided to residents of China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, USA, Italy, Qatar, Bahrain and Spain.

The Cabinet also gave approval to Punjab Government’s Advertisement Policy, besides approving Feasibility Study of Tourist Glass Train from Rawalpindi to Murree.

The CM said that Murree Glass Tourist Train is a great vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the development of tourism, adding that glass train is also her dream for the development of tourism in Murree. She highlighted that Murree Glass Train is a first of its kind unique project not only of Punjab but also of Pakistan.