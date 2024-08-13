IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Sanam

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed a one-week protective bail, preventing her arrest amid ongoing legal concerns.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, who presided over the hearing, was informed by Sanam Javed’s lawyer, Ahad Khokhar, of a case in Mianwali and the looming threat of arrest.

Seeking to address this, the lawyer requested protective bail, expressing their intent to appear before the relevant court.

The court approved the request, instructing the police not to arrest Sanam Javed and directing her to present herself in the relevant court within the week.

Two days earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore issued bailable arrest warrants for Sanam, after she was released from various courts.