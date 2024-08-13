Media help sought to close gap on breastfeeding support

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MoNHSR&C), in collaboration with Save the Children International and UNICEF Pakistan, hosted a pivotal session with media professionals to promote breastfeeding practices and discourage the use of breast-milk substitutes.

This event, aligned with this year’s World Breastfeeding Week theme, “Closing the Gap – Breastfeeding Support for All,” focused on addressing the critical issue of malnutrition in Pakistan. It emphasized the key role of maternal nutrition and breastfeeding as key components in addressing malnutrition.

The event brought together a diverse group of media professionals from print, electronic, and online platforms, along with public health experts, civil society members, students, and the general public. Notable attendees included representatives from UNICEF Pakistan, the Health Services Academy, and Save the Children International. The session featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, fostering a rich exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Anteneh G. Minas, Chief of Nutrition at UNICEF Pakistan, emphasized the pivotal role media plays in promoting optimal nutrition behaviours, particularly breastfeeding within communities. He stated, “Media plays a crucial role in promoting optimal nutrition behaviours, particularly breastfeeding within communities.” He further underscored, “It is essential that media continues to support and strengthen UNICEF’s advocacy efforts concerning breast-milk substitutes, with a focus on enforcing the Breast-milk Substitutes Acts.”

Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing, “Breastfeeding is crucial for a child’s health and well-being. At the Health Services Academy, we are dedicated to promoting breastfeeding to enhance health outcomes for both mothers and children, ultimately contributing to a healthier society.”

Raza Qazi, Director ACCM at Save the Children International, added, “Breastfeeding is a great equalizer in our society, ensuring every child has a healthy start in life. However, inequities in breastfeeding, driven by factors such as community and family dynamics, remain a challenge. Save the Children is committed to providing every child with the necessary support and opportunities through global awareness and action.” The session aimed to raise awareness and deepen understanding among media professionals about the critical importance of breastfeeding and maternal nutrition. It also emphasized the need to strengthen the enforcement of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes, ensuring that protective measures are rigorously upheld. Additionally, the event fostered collaboration and consensus among stakeholders, including health professionals and media, on prioritizing maternal nutrition interventions.