PM vows justice after Panjgur DC killed in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his administration’s resolve to identify and punish the armed men who killed the deputy commissioner of Panjgur in the southeastern Balochistan province while he was traveling on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway near the Mastung district a day earlier. Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hussain Baloch was on his way to Quetta when he was targeted by unknown assailants. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch in an attack in Mastung,” the state-owned Radio Pakistan reported. “He said the persons involved in the attack will be identified and given exemplary punishment,” it added. In a separate report, Radio Pakistan also informed a high-profile militant, Shambin alias Shehak, was killed by his own associates in the same province.