Today is no less than a miracle for millions of men, women and children commemorating their 77th Independence Day. Why wouldnt they? Pakistan has undergone a journey of resilience and progress since its inception. From the challenges of the independence movement to the present-day accomplishments, its significant strides as a nation stand to inspire many.

Pakistan’s creation in 1947 was the result of the relentless efforts and sacrifices of millions of individuals who fought for a separate homeland for Muslims in the Indian subcontinent. The partition led to the establishment of Pakistan as an independent nation, marking a historic milestone in the region’s history.

Tragically for the young country, Quaid-e-Azam departed much too soon, leaving behind his three golden principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline. We must remember and apply these principles by maintaining our faith, uniting as a nation, and upholding discipline in the face of internal and external challenges. We need to move forward together on the path of progress, development, and prosperity while upholding national solidarity and sovereignty.

Over the decades, Pakistan has made significant strides in various fields, including economy, technology, and education. With a population of 240 million, a significant portion of which comprises young people under the age of 30, Pakistan has a dynamic and energetic workforce contributing to the country’s growth and development.

Situated at a strategic crossroads, Pakistan shares borders with India, China, Afghanistan, and Iran, making it a crucial player in regional and global politics. The country’s 1,046 km coastline provides easy access to global sea routes, enhancing its importance as a trading hub. Projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline further highlight Pakistan’s strategic significance.

Pakistan’s rich historical and cultural heritage is a source of pride for its citizens. From the towering peaks of Gilgit-Baltistan to the ancient Buddhist stupas of Swat, Pakistan boasts a diverse range of historical and natural treasures. The country is home to Mughal-era architectural masterpieces like the Badshahi Mosque and the Lahore Fort, attracting tourists from around the world.

Pakistan has played a crucial role in maintaining regional stability and combating terrorism, especially after finding itself on the frontline in the fight against extremist elements; sacrificing thousands of lives in the process.

Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security in the region is evident through its participation in various international peacekeeping missions. It’s truly commendable to acknowledge the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Pakistan including the Army, Air Force, and Navy, as well as the Rangers, Police, and law enforcement agencies. These brave officers and personnel, supported by the government, political leaders, and the people, are wholeheartedly dedicating their lives to ensure the safety and protection of Pakistan’s ideological and geographical boundaries.

Pakistan has produced several world-class athletes in sports like cricket, hockey, and squash. Furthermore, Pakistan’s vibrant cultural scene, encompassing music, art, and literature, has gained recognition on the global stage, showcasing the country’s creativity and talent.

As Pakistan celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the future looks promising with a determined populace ready to overcome challenges and achieve progress. Every Pakistani is committed to contributing their share towards building a prosperous and peaceful nation, ensuring a bright tomorrow for generations to come. But before rolling up our sleeves and getting down to the business of making our forefathers proud, it is crucial to commemorate the sacrifices of the past and then strive towards a unified, flourishing, and harmonious Pakistan.

The writer is a freelance columnist.