Felicitations pour in as nation marks Independence Day today

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the country’s 77th Independence Day.

In his message, the Speaker said that the day serves as a solemn reminder of the countless sacrifices made by nation forefathers to secure an independent homeland. He said that the best way to honor the legacy of the country’s founding fathers is by working tirelessly for the progress of our beloved nation.

The Speaker while paying profound tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam said that Pakistan came into being through the relentless efforts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the Muslims of the sub-continent paid the ultimate price to achieve this homeland. “Now! we must dedicate ourselves towards nation-building”, Speaker Sadiq added. He called upon the nation to reaffirm its pledge on this Independence Day to make every possible effort for betterment of the country.

Addressing the youth, he urged them to channel their energy and passion towards the nation’s development, so that we can ensure a bright and prosperous future for the coming generations.

On this joyous occasion, Deputy Speaker NA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah echoed the sentiments of the Speaker, emphasizing that Pakistan was created by the extraordinary sacrifices of our ancestors. He reminded the nation that millions were displaced, and countless families were torn apart to make this country a reality. Separately, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has congratulated the nation on the 77th Independence Day and said that freedom is a great blessing of Allah Almighty.

In a message on the eve of the Independence Day here on Tuesday, he said the country has been established by the immense sacrifices and struggle of our forefathers. “We should value this freedom. We should forget our differences and think as one nation,” he said.

The Governor Punjab said, “We should renew the pledge to follow the guiding principles and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal and play a positive role in the development of the country. Pakistan is our identity and its survival is our survival.”

He also paid tributes to the jawans of Pak Army and security forces who sacrificed their precious lives for the security and peace of the country. He also prayed to the Almighty Allah to ease the difficulties of Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims.

Moreover, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday extended warm felicitations to the Pakistani nation on the 77th founding anniversary of Pakistan. In a statement, the AJK premier praised the wise and selfless leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who played a crucial role in the establishment of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

He termed the day as a historic milestone in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent. The AJK premier also lauded the indomitable role of Quaid-e-Azam in uniting Muslims under the banner of Muslim League which ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan despite fierce opposition.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination and expressed hope that the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir would soon achieve their goal of freedom.

The AJK PM also announced that Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC would celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with joy and observe India’s Independence Day as a black day.

In his message, Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan extended warm felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. In his special message he said that this day is a cause for joy and gratitude to Allah Almighty, and a renewal of our pledge to strive unitedly for the objectives for which Pakistan was achieved. Allama Iqbal the Poet of the East had envisioned a separate and independent state for the Muslims of South Asia, and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had turned this dream into reality through his tireless efforts, CM GB added. Adding that today we must also remember the great martyrs who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

The Chief Minister said that today is a day of self-reflection, we need to identify the mistakes and shortcomings of the past that have left us behind other nations. He said we must now focus all our energies on the development and progress of Pakistan, displaying unity and solidarity. “We pay tribute to our martyrs who have laid down their lives for the defense of the country and the eradication of extremism” Haji Gulbar Khan said.