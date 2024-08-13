August 14: A zenith of Muslims unmatched political struggle for Pakistan

Following the failure of 1857 war, the Muslims, who ruled on subcontinent for about 800 years, were deprived of all kinds of civil, political, constitutional and economic rights.

Subjected to an unending ordeal of disparity, inequality and discrimination, the Muslims of subcontinent were pushed to the wall by the colonial masters, who considered them rivals after snatching of power from Mughal emperors under the guise of East India Company.

The Muslims faced intellectual, political and educational decay after the colonial rulers strengthened grip on the subcontinent and tilted towards socio-economic and educational empowerment of hindus.

During that grim era, the Muslims were given a new hope and direction by the renowned educationist, political thinker and social reformer, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan who instilled a new vigor and dynamism among Muslims following inspirational teachings of the great religious leaders, Mojadad Alf Sani and Shah Waliullah.

“Sir Syed brought about an intellectual revolution among Muslims through educational, political and social reforms. The foundation of Pakistan laid by the great Sir Syed was carried forward by great leaders such as Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan, Abdur Rab Nishtar, Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and others under the dynamic leaderhip of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947 on world map,” said Dr Ejaz Khan, Ex Chairman, International Relations Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said Sir Syed on one side had nullified the malicious propaganda of colonial rulers, hindus and pessimist forces during an era of discrimination, oppression and darkness, and had brought Muslims of British India out of ominous and oppression on the other side.

Taking cognizance of the socioeconomic, political and educational decay of an oppressed Muslims, Sir Syed had founded All India Muhammadan Educational Conference (AIMEC) Aligarh in 1886, which carried forward his vision regarding modern education, socio-economic empowerment and political unity of Muslims to regain the past glory.

The network of educational institutions and political unity organized under AIMEC enabled millions of Muslims to compete with other communities including hindus and provided a launching pad for Muslims to initiate a peaceful political and democratic struggle for a separate homeland in subcontinent where they could live with dignity.

“Sir Syed’s multi reforms had excelled Muslims in education, social, economic and political sciences, resultantly their voices were heard strongly by the British rulers,” he maintained.

Under the flag of All India Muslim League (AIML) founded on December 30, 1906 at Dhaka, the Muslims got united under AIML flag by giving new impetus to independence movement.

The independence movement witnessed further momentum after Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spearheaded it after formally joining AIML in 1913 and outlining of an independent state for Muslims majority provinces in the North Western India by the great poet philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal during historic Allahabad address in 1930.

Dr. Allama Iqbal became the first politician to articulate about the two nation-theory that Muslims were a distinct nation and deserved political independence from other regions and communities of united India.

Pakistan Movement had passed through different phases and finally achieved its practical shape in 1933 during a high-level gathering in London where Chaudhary Rehmat Ali presented the name of Pakistan.

Recalling Rehmat Ali’s famous saying “now or never or perish forever,” Dr Ejaz said the two former students, Aslam Khattak and Inayatullah Khan of Charsadda along with other Muslims leaders endorsed the name of Pakistan. “Pakistan’s name and Allahabad’s historic address had set a clear direction to the Muslims of subcontinent to achieve Pakistan.”

The Muslims of united India under leadership of Quaid e Azam were later gathered at Iqbal Park in Lahore on March 23, 1940 where they passed the historic Pakistan’s Resolution.

Following adoption of the Pakistan Resolution, Quaid-e-Azam reorganized AIML on modern lines and made repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces including KP (earlier called NWFP) to mobilize masses for creation of Pakistan.

“The legendary Quaid received a historic welcome when he visited Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) in 1945 where a sea of people from KP and Merged Areas (erstwhile Fata) arrived to see a few glimpses of their beloved leader,” he said.

The people arrived through buses, rickshaws, rails, bicycles, trucks and foots at Peshawar had assured all out support to the great Quaid for Pakistan.

The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Peshawar decorated their houses, vehicles and bungalows with Muslim League’s flags and raised full throated slogans of Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

He said it was the love of people of KP with the great Quaid that AIML had secured maximum seats in the province during 1946 elections and after that historic victory, nobody could stop the independence movement from here.

Following strong commitment and dedicated peacefull political struggle by the Muslims under leadership of Quaid e Azam, Pakistan came into being on August 14, 1947 on world map within seven years after adoption of the Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940.

“The history of the Pakistan Movement is incomplete without mentioning the role of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) students,” Dr Ejaz Khan said, adding the legendary Quaid visited ICP in 1936, 1945 and 1948 to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students during Pakistan Movement.

On April 12, 1948, Quaid-e-Azam had visited ICP as first Governor General of Pakistan where he presented glowing tributes to the services of its students towards making Pakistan in these words.

“I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan. Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it.”

The great Quaid had wished to construct a university near ICP that was fulfilled by the Government within a gap of one year by establishing University of Peshawar in 1949.

Quaid e Azam had an immense love for tribesmen of merged tribal districts (Erstwhile FATA) for their strong commitment, loyalty, sacrifices and consistent support during the Pakistan Movement acknowledged by him during his address at Grand Tribal Jira at Governor House, Peshawar on April 17, 1948.

He laid great emphasis on education and socio- economic development of tribesmen and considered technical education, science and technology as prerequisites for attaining goals of development and economic prosperity.

Dr A.R.Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said that 14th August was a historic day that remind the heroic struggle of Muslims of the sub-continent for a separate homeland where they could live with freedom, dignity and harmony according to their religious faith, social and cultural values.