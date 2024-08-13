PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 102 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 102.87 points, a negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 77,877.42 points against 77,890.29 points on the last working day. A total of 604,144,238 shares were traded during the day as compared to 415,170,050 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.981 billion against Rs 22.242 billion on the last trading day. As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 131,917,010 shares at Rs 8.32 per share, Yousuf Weaving with 89,200,219 shares at Rs5.63 1.17 per share and Hascol Petrol with 47,802,550 shares at Rs 6.79 per share. Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 129.00 per share price, closing at Rs 3,395.80, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 91.27 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,599.99. Unilever Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 322.99 per share closing at Rs 17,620.00 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 54.4500 decline to close at Rs 569.19.