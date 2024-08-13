PM’s aide attends launch of ‘Azadi Plantation’ drive

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, IMARAT Group kicked off the Azadi Plantation Drive, a powerful initiative aimed at enhancing urban green spaces and combating climate change. The drive, which was attended by Romina Khurshid Alam, the coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, reflects the ongoing commitment of the IMARAT Group to creating a greener, more sustainable urban environment.

During the visit, Chairman IMARAT Shafiq Akbar, Group Director Sharjeel Ehmer and Group

Director Farhan Javed took the opportunity to brief Romina Khurshid Alam on the broader vision behind the development of IMARAT Downtown. They articulated a vision that extends beyond merely redefining city living; it is about crafting a sustainable urban environment that actively contributes to the health of the planet.

IMARAT Downtown, a prime urban development, is now home to 200,000 trees and is dubbed the “Greenest Downtown” of the region. The project seamlessly blends technology and nature to create a forward-thinking ecosystem. The Greenest Urban Forest, with its meticulously curated Urban Forest Flora, showcases a diverse collection of native and exotic species, contributing significantly to the city’s environmental health. The Urban Forest features a wide array of flora, including towering pine trees and the majestic Chinnar, among others.

The on-going Azadi Plantation Drive is a central component of this vision, exemplifying how urban spaces can be both luxurious and environmentally conscious. Spanning 2.06 million square feet, this innovative green space provides a crucial green lung for the city. Moreover, the forest produces 23.4 million kilograms of oxygen per year, acting as a vital resource for the city’s residents. As the climate crisis intensifies globally, Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change is taking proactive steps to mitigate the impact through initiatives like the Azadi Plantation Drive. The IMARAT Downtown not only enhances biodiversity but also provides a serene environment for physical activities with its 8km long jogging track.

The Ministry of Climate Change continues to emphasize the significance of urban forestry as a key strategy in addressing the environmental challenges faced by Pakistan. Through the Azadi Plantation Drive and similar initiatives, the ministry is committed to fostering a greener, healthier, and more resilient Pakistan.