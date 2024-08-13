Chinese scholarship program for University of Sargodha launched

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore has launched a new scholarship program for students at the University of Sargodha.

Gwadar Pro reported it on Tuesday quoting a statement from the university. The “Consular General Scholarships” were announced by Zhao Shiren, the Chinese Consul General, during a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. To mark the program’s commencement, Mr. Zhao presented a cheque for Rs. 1 million. The scholarships are designed to support both merit-based and financially disadvantaged students, according to the university.

The initiative aims to alleviate financial burdens, enabling students to pursue their academic ambitions without hindrance. Vice-Chancellor Abbas expressed deep gratitude for the generous contribution, noting its significant impact on the educational experiences of the recipients.

The announcement is seen as a testament to the strong educational ties between China and Pakistan and reflects a shared commitment to fostering academic excellence. The “Consular General Scholarship” is part of a broader effort by China to support education in Pakistan.

Moreover, under the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship Program, the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has extended similar support to various universities across the country. These scholarships are awarded on a merit-cum-need basis, with 50% allocated specifically for female students to help bridge the gender gap in higher education.