‘DTI bridging gap between education and employment’

Descon Technical Institute (DTI), a project of the Bilquis Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, provides free technical skills training to underprivileged youth, helping them secure employment. Since 1998, DTI has trained over 35,000 individuals, many of whom have found jobs abroad.

DTI offers 60+ courses and focuses on inclusivity and women’s empowerment, with specialized programs in trades like welding and electrical work. General Manager Murtaza Ali highlighted DTI’s vision to equip youth to meet international standards and secure local and international jobs.

DTI’s slogan, “Skills for Livelihood,” reflects its commitment to practical and marketable skills. Besides technical skills, DTI emphasizes soft skills such as health, safety, and communication. DTI also provides corporate training for companies like Coca-Cola Pakistan, OGDCL, and Engro.

With campuses in Lahore and Sadiqabad, DTI boasts state-of-the-art facilities and experienced instructors. Certified by bodies like IOSH and NEBOSH (holding Gold Status), DTI has facilitated job opportunities for around 1000 graduates overseas.