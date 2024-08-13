World’s longest joint flag unveiled on I-Day in Mirpurkhas

Aiwan e Sahafat Mirpurkhas, in collaboration with the Azhar and Kashif (AK) Foundation, here on Tuesday unveiled the world’s longest joint flag of Pakistan and Palestine measuring an impressive 41,000 square feet.

According to APP correspondent, This included a 1,870-foot-long Pakistani flag and a 400-foot-long Palestinian flag at a grand ceremony held at the Toll Plaza, Mirpurkhas.

The event saw participation from around 200 madrassa children representing Jama Darul Furqan, Shaheed Qari Haroon Rasheed Madrasa and Madrasa Faiz ul-Quran Sultanabad along with local religious leaders including Maulana Hafeezur Rehman Faiz and Maulana Farooq Mavo.

More than 1,000 attendees including 230 children and 300 women proudly carried the massive flags, expressing their love for Pakistan on its 77th Independence Day while also showing solidarity with Palestine.

The ceremony featured participation of numerous dignitaries including Member of Provincial Assembly Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli and Mirpurkhas Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori. Others in attendance were Deputy Mayor Sameera Baloch and various social and religious leaders from the region.

Local government and community figures paid tribute to Aiwan e Sahafat and AK Foundation for their efforts in unfurling the remarkable flags, celebrating both national pride and unity in support of Palestine.