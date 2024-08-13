Bilawal urges Sindh govt to take stern measures against corruption

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has directed the Sindh government to take decisive action against corruption, labelling it a “cancer” that must be eradicated without hesitation.

Bilawal met with Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, and other officials at Bilawal House in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the party’s statement, Nisar Khuhro briefed the PPP chairman on the political and organisational situation in Sindh and provided details on the performance of various institutions after assuming the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee in the Sindh Assembly. Bilawal instructed Khuhro to exert his best efforts to enhance the performance of the institutions under his oversight.

Minister for Anti-Corruption, Sports, and Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, also briefed Bilawal on the government’s initiatives to promote sports and protect farmers in the province. He provided a detailed briefing on the measures taken by the Sindh government to combat corruption. “Corruption is a cancer,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated, urging the government to avoid any hesitation in taking extreme measures to eliminate it.