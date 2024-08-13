Pharmacies operating without licenses to face action

The Islamabad administration decided to launch a crackdown on illegal medicines and pharmacies operating in the capital city without licenses.

The Quality Control Board Islamabad directed the Drug Control Section to take action against pharmacies operating without pharmacists.

The Quality Control Board also decided to enhance vigilance on nutraceutical products in Islamabad to prevent the sale of substandard or fake products.

The board received 20 cases of violations under the Drug Act and approved prosecution in two cases.

Meanwhile, the licenses of five drug sellers have been suspended while 10 warning notices are also issued for violating the Drug Act.

Earlier in July, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a joint action recovered unregistered and expired medicines of foreign companies in Karachi.

According to FIA spokesperson, unregistered and expired medicines were recovered during a raid in Malir. Accused Anup Kumar was settling the unregistered, expired medicines, shampoo, and cosmetics items online.

The initial investigation revealed that Anup Kumar was working as supervisor and the owner of the online store is Deepak Kumar, who is residing in Dubai. A case was registered against Anup and Deepak Kumar, while the hunt for other accused was underway.