PN command, staff conference reviews regional maritime situation

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The forum reviewed maritime situation in North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden and deliberated on measures for safety and security of national sea trade passing through the region.

During the conference, matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Comprehensive briefing on important on-going and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy was also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

Naval Chief expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contribution of the Navy in maritime domain. Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized on strengthening maritime security and maintaining combat readiness so as to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan. He urged on acquisition of niche and novel capabilities while exploiting indigenous sources in order to cope with modern day challenges in maritime domain. Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with all Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.