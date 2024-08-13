PPP leader’s wife remains unhurt in gun attack on vehicle

The vehicle of Doctor Samreen, wife of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Doctor Asim, on Tuesday was targeted by some unidentified individuals in Karachi’s Orangi Town area. As per the police officials, the car was attacked after Dr. Samreen was returning from an Independence Day function at a girls’ college in Orangi Town’s No. 11 area, in which she remained unharmed. The wife of the PPP leader attended the event in her capacity as the Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences. The police have suggested that the shooting may have been an attempted robbery, meanwhile an investigation has been initiated into the incident.