Rawalpindi to get smart water management system

Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf Monday has embarked on an ambitious project to install rain harvesting systems at 30 different buildings across the city in collaboration with UN-HABITAT to conserve rainwater, reducing the demand on clean drinking water and promoting sustainable water management practices.

“Our partnership with UN-HABITAT will enable us to leverage cutting-edge technology and expertise to transform Rawalpindi’ s water landscape,” MD WASA said in an interview with PTV news channel.

Under the project, rooftop rainwater will be channeled into underground tanks, where it will be stored for non-potable uses such as horticulture, he said, adding, by harnessing the power of rainwater, WASA hopes to alleviate the pressure on the city’s water resources, ensuring a more resilient and water-secure future for Rawalpindi’ s growing population.

Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, emphasized the importance of conserving clean drinking water, highlighting the rain harvesting system as a crucial step towards achieving this goal. With the installation of these systems, Rawalpindi is poised to become a model for water conservation in Pakistan, showcasing the potential for sustainable urban development.

Responding to a query, Managing Director also revealed that WASA is not only working with UN-HABITAT but also closely collaborating with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and hospital managements to maximize the benefits of rainwater harvesting.

“We are working together to store rooftop rainwater at hospitals and other buildings, which will be used for horticulture and other non-potable purposes,” he explained.

Ashraf emphasized that this initiative will not only help conserve clean drinking water but also reduce the burden on the city’s drainage system.

He further urged to citizens to cooperate with WASA by installing rainwater harvesting systems in their homes and businesses, saying, every drop counts, and collective efforts can make a significant difference in addressing our water challenges.

To another query about current monsoon spell, he revealed that with the special allocation of funds worth 140 million by the Chief Minister of Punjab, WASA has timely completed the de-silting of nullahs and made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of water during the monsoon season.

He also noted that despite recording 150mm of rainfall, the situation in Nullah Lai remains under control, thanks to the agency’s efforts and the cooperation of the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner, and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR).

He expressed his gratitude to these stakeholders for their support, saying, “the collective efforts have paid off and we are pleased to report that the situation is stable. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to ensure public safety,” he added. He also urged residents to cooperate with the government by ensuring that they do not dispose of solid waste, debris, or other obstructions into the drainage channels, which can clog the system and exacerbate flooding. Ashraf emphasized that individual actions can collectively make a significant difference in keeping the city’s drainage infrastructure functional and efficient.