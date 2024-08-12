President, PM vow to support youth

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have vowed to foster supportive environment for youth.

In their messages on International Youth Day, they said the youth of Pakistan are the most valuable asset as they are the dreamers and leaders of tomorrow.

The President said it is Government’s duty to provide them with the opportunities and resources they need to fulfill their potential and build a prosperous and progressive Pakistan. Asif Ali Zardari said the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme stands as a testament to government’s commitment to empowering youth.

He said as President, he is proud of the accomplishments of our young people. He urged every young Pakistani to seize the opportunities available to them, to dream big, and to work tirelessly for the betterment of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said Pakistan’s over sixty percent of population is under the age of thirty. Shehbaz Sharif said young people can become agent for positive change in their communities through education, entrepreneurship and social activism.

The Prime Minister said the Youth Loan and Agricultural Scheme, which was introduced in 2013, is yielding significant results and approximately one hundred eighty-six billion rupees have been distributed to over two hundred and eighty thousand young entrepreneurs.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government aims to broaden the scope of this initiative, with plans to allocate an additional one hundred billion rupees during the current financial year, empowering around three hundred thousand young entrepreneurs across the country. This year’s theme of the Day is: From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.