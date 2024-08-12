Lt Uzair Malik laid to rest

Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik, who was martyred in the Tirah Valley, has been laid to rest with full military honours in his native area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the funeral prayer and burial of Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik were attended by senior military officers, soldiers, family members, and local dignitaries.

ISPR stated that the sacrifices of their brave martyrs further strengthened their resolve against terrorism.

Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik on Sunday succumbed to wounds and embraced martyrdom at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar.

According to ISPR, on Friday last, fire exchange took place between security forces and Khawarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District.

At one of the locations in Bagh, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell. However, during intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar.