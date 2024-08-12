President Zardari announces 90-day sentence reduction for prisoners

On Independence Day eve, President Asif Zardari has approved a 90-day reduction in the sentences of select prisoners under Article 45 of the Constitution. The relaxation does not extend to those convicted of murder, espionage, anti-state activities, or serious crimes such as adultery, theft, robbery, kidnapping, and terrorism. Male inmates over 65 years who have served at least one-third of their sentences are eligible for a reduction. Women aged 60 and above, as well as those incarcerated with children, will also benefit from the sentence reduction if they have served one-third of their sentence. The reduction applies to inmates under the age of 18 who have completed one-third of their imprisonment. Presidential clemency reflects a humanitarian approach, focusing on the elderly, women with children, and juveniles while excluding those convicted of heinous crimes.