Sindh govt starts free air ambulance service

Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani have said that the Sindh government has started a free air ambulance service under the Local Government Council Association. Today is a happy day for us that we are fulfilling the vision of our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The agreement between Sindh Local Council Association and Aircraft Company ASSL for free air ambulance service in Sindh will ensure the provision of facilities to the people of the province. Rumors of change governor Sindh and Sindh cabinet are seen on social media. The purpose of the meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad was to discuss the opening of a campus of a higher institute in Punjab in Sindh.

He expressed these views while speaking and interacting with the media on the occasion of the Air Ambulance Service agreement between Sindh Local Council Association and ASSL. Minister LG Saeed Ghani said that the Air Ambulance project is important, through which patients from Ghotki-Sukkur Khairpur will be transferred by Karachi Air Ambulance. Ghani said that there will be an agreement between ASSL Aviation and the three local councils. Bringing patients from cities 6 hours away from Karachi is a problem.

Now Air Ambulance service is starting in this regard, this is an achievement, with this project we will be able to save precious lives. Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that today is a day of happiness. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had this vision which is being fulfilled. It is important to start air ambulance service in Sindh today. Nasir Shah said that an agreement for air ambulance service is being made between Local Councils Sindh and ASSL. Nasir Shah said that journalist Jan Muhammad Maher had to be shifted from Sukkur to Karachi when he was assassinated, but it took time for him to transfer, so he could not move. Nasir Shah said that this air ambulance service will also be extended to Hyderabad-Thar-Nawabshah Larkana Airport. Nasir Shah said that there is a plan to operate the air ambulance at the airstrips in Badin. Chairman of Local Council Association Sindh Syed Kamil Haider Shah said that Air Ambulance service is being started in Sindh, with this air ambulance, patients can be transported from South Punjab and North Sindh to Karachi and their lives can be saved. He said that three district councils of Sindh are contracting with ASSL Aviation Company. In which the said company will operate 5 flights per month free ASSL for Sukkur-Ghotki Khairpur District Councils. CEO Airlift Sales and Services Akbar Jafri said that we are providing air ambulance service across Pakistan. Currently transporting patients from Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Quetta, Balochistan and other cities, now starting air ambulance service from Sukkur to Karachi.