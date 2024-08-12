Court denies Bushra’s bail plea in 12 May 9 cases

A court in Rawalpindi has rejected Bushra Bibi’s bail application in 12 cases related to the events of May 9 on Monday.

An anti-terrorism court, presided over by Judge Malik Ejaz Asif, stated that it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation when an individual is implicated in multiple cases. Consequently, the court dismissed Bushra Bibi’s bail application.

The court, during a hearing at Adiala Jail, ordered the investigation into these cases to be completed within seven days. The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was presented in the courtroom. Other PTI leaders including Sheikh Rashid, Shibli Faraz, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sadaqat Abbasi, Shireen Mazari, and Azam Swati, appeared in court, over 500 accused individuals connected to the May 9 incidents were also presented in the court. Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other accused individuals were represented by their legal counsel, led by Muhammad Faisal Malik.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the May 9 cases until August 22. On August 6, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had summoned Rawalpindi’s deputy inspector general (DIG) operations in a case related to the provision of information about the first information reports (FIRs) related to May 9, 2023 rioting in which former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has been booked.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition requesting details of the cases registered against Bushra Bibi, and seeking to prevent her arrest in any unknown case while providing an opportunity to her to approach the relevant court.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, appeared in court and argued that Bushra Bibi has been implicated in the cases related to May 9. In one case, it was stated that the investigation had not begun, but she was to be arrested.

On August 9, the Accountability Court (ATC) extended the physical remand of former premier Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi for another 11 days in the new Toshakhana case.

Accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were produced before ATC judge Nasir Javed Rana in Adiala Jail. NAB’s investigating officer Mohsin Haroon and deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar appeared before the court.

The NAB counsel informed the court that the accused cooperated with the investigating team only twice during the previous 10-day physical remand. The NAB requested the court to extend the physical remand for two weeks in order to complete the investigation.