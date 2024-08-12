Ex-PM Abbasi acquitted in illegal appointments case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday acquitted all accused including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in case of illegal appointments in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The hearing was held in the NAB court Karachi in which court accepted application of the NAB authorities of taking back the case and acquitting all those accused. Others who were acquitted included former managing director of PSO Imranul Haq, former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza and Yaqoob Sattar. The former premier spoke to media outside the NAB court Karachi where he expressed gratitude for his acquittal after four long years, stressing the need for closure of the NAB if country was to be run smoothly. He said his newly-launched party was ready to stand by all those parties who would work according to the constitution, adding that courts should review its procedure of handling cases.