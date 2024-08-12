Zardari conveys condolences to family of martyred lieutenant

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik to express condolence with the bereaved family.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, the president paid tribute to Shaheed Lt. Mehmood for laying down his life for the country, adding that he had embraced martyrdom while facing Khawarij terrorists with bravery.

The president while expressing resolve to root out terrorism, observed that nation was proud of its valiant martyrs and their unmatched sacrifices strengthened the determination of nation further.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.