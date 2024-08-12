Naqvi discusses political situation with MQM-P chief, JUP secy general

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held separate meetings with Chairman MQM Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and JUP Secretary General Owais Noorani. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, the overall political situation of the country and promoting religious harmony and brotherhood were discussed.

Mohsin Naqvi and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui strongly condemned the vicious propaganda against state institutions. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that state institutions are a proud asset of the country, and the the organized propaganda against state institutions is like betraying the country. He underscored that no one will be allowed to run a nefarious campaign against the state institutions.

Interior Minister pointed out that any attempt to hinder Pakistan’s development and people’s prosperity will not succeed. He said that personal interests have no value in the face of national interests. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that everyone needs to unite and move forward for the sake of the country.

During meeting with JUP Secretary General Owais Noorani, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that JUP has always spoken for the best interest of the country. He reiterated that everyone needs to move forward by joining their hands together. He highlighted that we need to bring the country out of its current challenges through positive thinking and unity. He said that our beloved country has been facing numerous challenges and we need to turn these challenges into opportunities. Owais Noorani said that they stand united with the Government in journey of the country’s development and prosperity.