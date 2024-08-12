PTA announces deadlines for blocking SIM cards

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced its move to block SIM cards linked to expired, canceled, or deceased individuals’ ID cards. According to the PTA’s statement, SIMs issued under canceled ID cards will be blocked by August 16, those under expired ID cards by September 2, and SIMs linked to deceased individuals by October 15. Additionally, SIMs associated with ID cards that have expired since 2017 will also be deactivated, with users given a deadline of September 2 to renew their ID cards. SIMs registered under deceased individuals’ names will be blocked by October 15. Relatives of the deceased can transfer these SIMs to their names by providing a death certificate and proof of relation.