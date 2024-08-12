Ahsan Iqbal reviews PPP projects

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing projects being executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum Senator Musadik Malik, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary Railways, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, PPP CEO Malik Ahmed Khan and senior officials from federal and provincial ministries, a news release said.

The participants reviewed the implementation report of the ongoing projects and discussed decisions made during the previous meeting. Presiding over the meeting, the minister emphasized the importance of creating a favorable investment environment, stating that investors sought profit and the government must balance its interests with investment opportunities. He stressed that the government should clearly define its goals and interests while creating investment opportunities in any sector, stressing the need for thorough preparation before inviting investors.